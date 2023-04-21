Regardless of election’s outcome, Jacksonville’s next mayor will be worth more than $1 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No matter who wins the May 16 election to be the next mayor of Jacksonville, the city’s next leader will have a net worth of more than $1 million, based on financial disclosure documents filed this year.

When candidates filed qualifying paperwork in January for this year’s city elections, they were required to include the state’s Form 6 public disclosure of financial interests, detailing assets, liabilities, and sources of income.

Republican Daniel Davis reported a net worth of $1,675,095, as of January 9. The largest asset was his primary residence in the Venetia area, valued at $1.6 million. The disclosure also listed various investments, including more than $187,000 in stocks, including Amazon, Pepsico, and Bank of America. The investments also included more than $389,000 in Vanguard exchange-traded funds, which are similar to mutual funds. The disclosure listed an additional retirement account valued at around $232,000, and $39,200 in checking and savings accounts. The largest liability disclosed by Davis was the mortgage on his Venetia home, listed at $933,381.

On the income side of the disclosure, candidates are required to list any source of income that exceeded $1,000 in the calendar year. Davis’ only income source listed was his job at the JAX Chamber, at $420,000. He was named president and CEO of the organization in 2013.

Davis’ disclosure also lists a $100,000 investment in a business, Project Toast LP. It lists Davis as one of the owners of the business, whose principal business activity is described as “beverages.” State corporation records show the limited partnership was formed in November of 2020.

Democrat Donna Deegan reported a net worth of $1,086,000, as of December 31. The largest portion of her net worth was $758,221, listed as retirement and bank accounts. It also listed “Donna Deegan, Inc” as an asset, valued at $300,000. Deegan’s disclosure listed no liabilities in excess of $1,000.

Deegan’s only income source over $1,000 was Donna Deegan, Inc, listed at $150,000 for the year. State corporation records show Donna Deegan, Inc. was formed in June 2009, and Deegan is listed as the sole officer of the company. A campaign spokesperson said the company operates as an S corporation, and that the income is residual from a small health and wellness business that Deegan personally built a decade ago. The campaign added that none of the income comes from The DONNA Foundation.

Early voting for the city elections begins May 1, and runs through May 14.