JSO searching for suspect involved in Northside shooting

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot on Soutel Drive early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m., according to JSO.

Investigators say the victim and suspect got into an argument in a gas station parking lot.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other once in the stomach and left, according to JSO.

JSO says the two men know each other, but it’s unclear how.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers if they want to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS