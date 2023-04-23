WJXT, News4JAX, wins big at the Florida News Awards

The News4JAX team at the Florida News Awards April 22, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists held its annual Florida News Awards ceremony Saturday night in Orlando. The program celebrates excellence in broadcast journalism across the state.

Below are the categories and list of WJXT-TV winners and finalists.

Television Newscast: Evening Winner - “The 10 O’clock News” WJXT News4JAXTeam

Television Newscast: Morning/Midday Winner - “The Morning Show” WJXT News4JAX Team

Breaking News: Individual Finalist - ”Police Swarm Retention Pond Off I-95″ Leeann Walker, Renee Beninate

Investigative: Series Winner - “I Team: Police Sergeant Under Investigation” Tarik Minor, Chris O’Rourke, Randy Sell

Politics/Government: Series/Program Winner - “Vote 2022: Your Voice Matters” Laura Barron, Eric Wallace

Politics/Government: Station Winner - "Election Night 2022″ WJXT News4JAX Team

Series / Franchise: Hard Winner - "I-Team: Surgery Scandal" Anne Maxwell, Ciara Earrey, Leeann Walker

Series / Franchise: Hard Finalist - ”Police Animals” Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann

Feature: Hard Winner - “Crime Choppers” Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann

Feature: Cultural / Historical Finalist - ”Rosewood Massacre: 100 Years Later” Ashley Harding, Foad Zabaneh

Team Coverage Finalist - ”Hurricane Ian” WJXT News4JAX Team

Consumer/ Economic Finalist - ”Making Ends Meet” Joy Purdy, Tarik Minor, Jodi Mohrmann

Education Reporting Winner - “Securing Schools” Vic Micolucci, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann

Health Reporting: Single Winne r - “Child Unsafe” Mary Baer, Jodi Mohrmann, Joe Drumm

Health Reporting: Single Finalist - ”Scoping Out Cancer: My Personal Story” Bruce Hamilton

Health Reporting: Series Winner - “Ending Overdose” WJXT News4JAX Team

Climate / Environmental Reporting: Series Finalist - ”The Deadliest Tree In The World” Scott Johnson, Chris O’Rourke, Jodi Mohrmann

Sports Reporting: Single Finalist - "Savannah Bananas" Jamal St. Cyr, Justin Barney, Joe Drumm

Website / Digital Finalist - “News4JAX.com” WJXT News4JAX Team

The Florida News Awards represents more than 50 different Florida television and radio stations, and had more than 650 total entries. Panels of professional journalists from across the United States joined efforts to review and score entries from 2022.

Congratulations to the WJXT winners! We are so proud of you!