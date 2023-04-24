67º

Fire destroys gymnastics gym on Westside, JFRD says

Fire destroys 'Gymnastics Unlimited' on Westside (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A gymnastics gym on Lenox Avenue has been destroyed in a fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The sign on the damaged building appears to read ‘Gymnastics Unlimited’.

There were no injuries in this fire, according to JFRD.

JFRD told News4JAX crews to not get too close to the building because there is a risk that the building could collapse.

The roof started to buckle while fire crews were inside fighting the fire, according to JFRD. Those firefighters were told by the chief it was dangerous and were pulled out from inside the building.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.

