Nassau County wildfire now 95% contained; 1,000 acres burned

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Aftermath of fire in rural Nassau County. (Facebook)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A massive wildfire that broke out in Nassau County last week is now 95% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service (FFS).

FFS said the fire has burned 1,053 acres since it started on Thursday in a rural area west of Bryceville.

The Florida Forest Service Jacksonville District said Monday it will continue with mop-up procedures throughout the week and some interior smoke is expected.

Officials are asking people to use caution around the areas of CR-119 and CR-121.

