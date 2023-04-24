Dozens gathering Monday to show support for Duval County Schools superintendent amid Douglas Anderson scandal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people are expected to attend a rally Monday in front of the Duval County School Board to show support for Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, who News4JAX I-TEAM sources said her job could be in jeopardy following the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts scandal.

Longtime teacher, Jeffrey Clayton, was arrested last month and charged with lewd behavior involving a student. Clayton’s personal records show school leaders were aware of the many complaints about him for years.

The chair of the board at DCPS said she was appalled by what those records revealed. In response, she’s called for a board meeting next week, where Greene could face consequences.

Elizabeth Andersen is a former school board member who at one point was the chairwoman. She said this rally was formed in light of rumors the superintendent may be leaving the district.

“She’s been a strong leader in this community. She’s been very bold and brave,” Andersen said.

In a letter to DCPS, the vice chancellor of the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools alleged that DCPS failed to report instances of sexual harassment cited in Clayton’s termination notice.

Andersen said when it comes to the scandal at Douglas Anderson, Greene shouldn’t be blamed for everything.

“When it comes to DA issues, this is clearly something that has been going on for a very long time and quite honestly for me I’m grateful to Dr. Greene and the leadership in her administration that have made an arrest,” Andersen said. “And certainly, I don’t think she should be the one to take the fall for this problem that has been going on for a really long time.”

The rally begins at 6 p.m. on April 24.