Golfair community taking a stand against another liquor store

New liquor store to open on Golfair Boulevard, near the Kipp School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who live in the Golfair area of Jacksonville are voicing concerns about plans to open a new liquor store, and they’re going to city hall Tuesday night to speak against the plan.

The liquor store is slated to open on Golfair Boulevard by the Kipp School. Residents in the Golfair community are going to tell city council members they don’t want any more liquor stores in their neighborhood.

Adonna Bailey was stunned when she heard that another liquor store would be opening.

“A liquor store and I said oh no, because the area is deteriorating already,” Bailey said. “They could’ve put anything else in the field back there that’s been vacant for years. It could’ve been apartments to help improve the neighborhood. They’re letting it go down even more.”

“We will fight and fight and fight for our community,” Lydia Bell said.

She and others are outraged the city approved a liquor store across the street from the Kipp School. Bell is the Metro Gardens Neighborhood Association President.

“There was a recommendation to deny,” Bell said. “A liquor store should not be near an elementary school in light of the fact every store on Golfair sells alcohol.”

For the owner of the store, Gurpreet Singh said he is renovating the building before it opens--but residents are still working to try and get it stopped because another liquor store will harm their community, they say.