Over 2M sledgehammers recalled due to injury hazard

Partial selection of products included in an April 20, 2023, recall of over 2 million sledgehammers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass sledgehammers due to impact injury hazards.

The products are being recalled because the head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user, the report said. There have been 192 reports of the sledgehammer’s head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14″ and 36″ in length.

Those using these products are asked to stop immediately and can get a full refund.

