This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, right. Biden and Trump are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he is running for president again in 2024 as a Democratic candidate. Biden made the case that his administration still has more to do.

This announcement sets the stage for a rematch against his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Next year, in 2024, Biden will be 81 and Trump 78. What do you think about their ages when they are running for President?

