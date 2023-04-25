Supporters of DCPS superintendent voice opinions at rally amid speculations that her job’s in jeopardy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over a hundred people stood in front of the Duval County Public School office Monday asking board members to end the political chaos against Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Supporters of Greene said she should not be removed as superintendent following a recent investigation of former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton, who is charged with lewd behavior to a minor and other charges.

Multiple sources within the district told News4JAX last week that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s job may be under the microscope as some are calling for her resignation over the district’s handling of the situation at the school.

Duval County Public Schools Parent Leader, Monique Tookes, said the Douglas Anderson scandal has been a problem before Greene was superintendent.

“The fact of the matter is, every time any crucial situation has come up, Dr. Green and her administration have handled that according to policy,” Tookes stressed.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown also spoke at the rally, mentioning that children are paying attention to what is happening at their schools.

“At church, this little girl came up in eighth grade. And she was upset because they have taken the books off the shelves. And she wants to know, why is it? Why? Why don’t they don’t want us to be able to read,” Brown said. “Why are we not speaking up? Why do the children have to come and say, ‘This is wrong.’”

Florida Senator Tracie Davis also responded to the removal of books saying, “The School Board of Duval County should be focusing on the full range of the investigation. The school board’s focus should be to improve this process in the future so that we can better protect our children from abuse. Instead, they are ignoring due process protections of the law and threatening to remove a superintendent without knowing all the facts.”

Duval County School Board Members plan to have a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss hiring a third-party attorney to deal with the Douglas Anderson situation.

Sources tell News4JAX that the board also plans to discuss Greene’s position, but it is unclear whether a decision will be made.