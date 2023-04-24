Future of DCPS superintendent expected to be discussed at special school board meeting Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County School Board members are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing controversy at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and determine who should be held accountable.

Multiple sources within the district told News4JAX last week that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s job may be under the microscope as some are calling for her resignation over the district’s handling of the situation at the school.

Greene is under scrutiny following recent revelations about former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton. The longtime music teacher was recently accused and charged with indecent touching of a minor among other charges. Two other teachers are also under investigation for other alleged offenses.

MORE: Douglas Anderson music teacher’s disciplinary history shows record of being accused of inappropriately touching students

Greene’s supporters were expected to hold a rally in front of the district offices on Monday evening.

Both state representatives Angie Nixon and state senator Audrey Gibson posted on social media they support Dr. Greene in her position and called for others to voice their support as well.

Some district officials told News4JAX that the “ship has sailed.”

Members of the Duval County School Board have called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. The board is set to discuss hiring a third-party attorney as a result of recent events at Douglas Anderson.

The meeting will also include an update from the office of general counsel, a discussion of the scope of work to be done and an estimated timeline and cost.

Multiple high-level sources within the district told News4JAX that the discussion will also include the question of cutting ties with Superintendent Dr. Greene.

Greene sent a letter to the families at the school promising to fully investigate the situation and scrutinize the culture.

In a Wednesday letter to Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), the vice chancellor of the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools (OSS) accused the district of failing to report a previous incident involving Clayton in 2021 to the state’s school crime reporting system, SESIR.

RELATED: State alleges DCPS failed to report Douglas Anderson sexual harassment incident

In its response sent Monday, the district said it reported the 2021 incident to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Department of Professional Standards and that DCF determined that the incident didn’t rise to a criminal sexual harassment level and didn’t need to be entered into the SESIR system.

Greene has been with the district since 2018 and was named Florida Superintendent of the Year in 2021.

Her contract was just renewed last summer for another four years and is set to expire after the 2026 school year.