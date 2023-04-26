Duval County School Board to discuss hiring attorney amid ongoing DA investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss hiring an outside attorney in light of recent events involving Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

The attorney would look into concerns that school leaders failed to address complaints against a longtime music teacher.

Sources have also told News4JAX that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene’s job could be in jeopardy.

Greene is not listed on the agenda, but her name is expected to come up at the meeting.

This comes after the state sent the superintendent a letter that threatened to slash her salary after it said she failed to report teacher misconduct.

The letter said DCPS failed to, in a timely manner, report 50 cases to the state’s Office of Professional Practices Services going back several years.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz wrote, “It is completely unacceptable that DCPS did not timely report these cases as required by Florida Statute.” He went on to say the conduct is “putting the health, safety, and welfare of students in jeopardy.”

Earlier this week, dozens rallied in front of the DCPS building in support of Greene.

Greene responded to the commissioner’s letter saying she was surprised and angered to find the district had 50 case files that had only been sent to the state recently.

I was surprised and angered to learn from Commissioner Diaz that our office of professional standards apparently was in possession of 50 delinquent case files, which they recently sent to the state office of professional practices. Our most recent state operational audit reviewed the effectiveness of board policies and district procedures in investigations and reporting of ethical conduct of instructional personnel and school administrators. There were no audit findings on this topic in the January 2023 report. Therefore, until receiving the commissioner’s letter, I had no indication that we were out of compliance with any file. I agree completely with the commissioner that delays in reporting cannot be tolerated. We will look into this matter further and take appropriate action following our review. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene

This also comes as Douglas Anderson parents and students were notified Tuesday that a fourth teacher, Corey Thayer, had been removed from the classroom based on information received during investigations into possible misconduct at the school.