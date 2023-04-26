Flagler County Sheriff’s Office identifies body as missing woman

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A car with a body inside was recovered from a retention pond near Palm Harbor Parkway and Cris Lane in Flagler County on Monday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the deceased driver was 49-year-old Erica Bergeron, who had been reported missing.

Bergeron was last seen on April 20 at a bowling alley called Palm Coast Lanes.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the Bergeron Family on Facebook.