Jacksonville researchers start clinical trial for people who can’t receive the COVID vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Researchers at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research announced that they are starting a new clinical trial for people who can’t receive the COVID vaccine because of a weakened immune system.

Instead of using Monoclonal antibodies to treat a person infected with COVID, this new antibody would be injected to prevent a COVID infection. And it would be COVID-specific.

In a post-pandemic society where most people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants, there are still people who continue to wear a protective mask in public.

That’s because they are medically not able to receive the COVID vaccine due to a weakened immune system. But that could soon change. Researchers at the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research are starting a clinical trial for high-risk people who are unable to receive any of the COVID vaccines.

“Who are the high-risk people? If you’re getting chemotherapy, you may be high-risk, or if you have an immune deficiency, or if you’re on a steroid dose,” Dr. Michael Koren with the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research said.

This also includes certain people with diabetes. Koren said the solution is not a new vaccine for high-risk people but rather antibodies.

“And when you develop antibodies, they actually circulate in your bloodstream for many months,” Koren said. “So, if you get sick, the reason why you are protected for a period of time is because of these antibodies. But how about we gave those antibodies to people who are in a high-risk situation?”

Doctors were already giving monoclonal antibodies to individuals who got sick from COVID.

“But that’s not precise. Remember, you’re getting all different types of antibodies,” Koren said. “And now we’re looking at a very precise monoclonal antibody that just targets the COVID spike protein and nothing else. So, it’s a beautiful way of using the technology to create a solution that our bodies use anyway and protect vulnerable people.”

Anyone who could not receive the vaccination because of a weakened immune system but is interested in taking part in the antibody trial can contact the Jacksonville research center at (904) 730-0101.