Woman shot to death in Sherwood Forest neighborhood, shooter in questioning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot to death at a home on Norfolk Boulevard Thursday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 3 p.m., JSO arrived at the home in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood after receiving several 911 calls and found a woman was shot multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital but died during surgery.

The shooter was one of the 911 callers. He was taken in for questioning and is cooperating with police.

There were no other people inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Police said this was an isolated incident and believe no one else is involved.

JSO said the woman and the shooter knew each other but the extent of their relationship is unclear.

Police are asking for anyone with video or more information to call 904-630-0500.