Mandarin homeowners shocked by damage left by quick, powerful thunderstorm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Homeowners were left sweeping up debris and assessing the damage Friday after a quick but powerful storm blew through Thursday night, knocking out power, toppling trees and littering the streets with branches.

Mandarin was one of the hardest hit areas in Jacksonville with property on several streets left with devastating damage to homes, vehicles and carports.

Thankfully, Jacksonville Fire and Recuse said no one was seriously hurt.

Storm damage in Mandarin (WJXT)

Mollie Berke lives on Sylvan Lane and said when she first walked outside after the storm passed, she thought the damage could have been worse. Then she kept walking around her home.

“I got right here and I was absolutely shocked. My jaw dropped. I was on the phone with my mom actually and I said I have to turn this on FaceTime. I was just shocked,” said Berke, who has been living at the home with her husband for less than a year.

A tree damaged their fence, leaving debris around their backyard and pool, and a second tree fell onto the side of their house, punching a hole in their roof.

Damage was spotted on Sylvan Lane after storms Thursday. (WJXT)

Berke said she mowed the grass just 20 minutes before the storm hit.

It was quick but intense, and she said it left its mark.

“We have a tarp up right now. But the tree broke through the roof into the garage. We are just trying to protect it. I know there’s supposed to be a lot of rain today and over the weekend. So we need to seal that up and get the tree out immediately. But it is going to be a journey,” Berke said. “We could not do anything to control it. Mother Nature will do her thing. We are just happy that we are healthy and safe. The house? We will take care of that.”

Berke said she is thankful for the JEA crews that worked through the night to restore power.

JEA crews work to restore power after storm damage in Mandarin (WJXT)

Also out on Friday were tree service crews, ready to clear away the debris.

David Souza, co-owner of RJ’s Tree Service, said they were ready to pitch in.

“We have some trees down, the fence is broken, and a lot of debris out there,” he said, assessing the damage. “Now it’s just clean up and get it all right.”

A tree uprooted from a property and fell onto Scott Mill Road, taking down some powerlines and shutting down the road for more than 12 hours.

On Scott Mill Place, Craig Taylor’s carport and garage were damaged and his truck and his wife’s car were left trapped under a tree.

Taylor was also grateful that his wife and neighbor weren’t hurt — and neither were his four cats, Raven, Logan, Oreo and Runa, even though some of them live outside.

For Taylor, the quick and powerful storm is a reminder that things can be replaced, but people can’t.

“You can die in one second,” Taylor said. “I appreciate life every day I wake up.”