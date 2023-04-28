73º

There are many ways to vote in the upcoming election, how will you do it?

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Your Voice Matters: How are vote-by-mail ballots handled at Duval County Supervisor of Elections office?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By now you know there’s an election coming up on May 16. But, you likely also know that you don’t have to wait until then to vote. Early voting begins on May 1 and runs through May 14. You can also vote by mail, the deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is May 6. You can vote in person on election day at your voting precinct. Or you can choose to not vote at all.

In Jacksonville, the biggest race is for office of Mayor. So, before you vote in the election, vote here and share with us how you will take part in the process. You can see the results after voting, and we will read them tonight on a Channel 4 newscast.

