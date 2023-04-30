Jacksonville woman becomes victim of Hyundai car theft TikTok trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police started warning the public about a social media trend that continues to increase Hyundai and Kia car thefts across the United States in 2022.

One Northside woman said she was a victim of the auto theft trend when she woke up to see her 2018 Hyundai Elantra was gone out of her driveway.

Porsha Minton said 12 hours later, the car was found on the Southside of Jacksonville severely damaged and completely undrivable.

Thieves would break into the Kia and Hyundai cars by taking apart the ignition and starting the car with a USB charger.

“When I found my vehicle it was in the way back sides of the apartments. So like my windows were down. All my windows were down and nobody was to be found,” Minton said. It would not start. The display and everything would come on, but it just would not start.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were more than one million car thefts reported last year.

Minton said the thieves took a cord and twisted it until the car started. She is thankful to have her car back but hopes the car insurance company will help her with the damages.

Hyundai introduced an anti-theft software upgrade in February to stop the cars from starting.

The upgrade is free. Owners just need to schedule a service appointment.