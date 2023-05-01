JSO burst into her home and handcuffed her thinking she was a suspect. It was a case of mistaken identity, she says

Screenshots from cellphone video shows the moment JSO officers forced their way into Khristi Jackson’s home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A video obtained by News4JAX shows Jacksonville police entering a woman’s home and she said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Now, she’s calling for accountability after she said officers threw her on the ground and handcuffed her. She said police later questioned and released her after realizing they had the wrong person.

Khristi Jackson’s 4-year-old grandson and two daughters were inside the apartment off Moncrief Road when JSO officers went to her house looking for a female suspect. Jackson said within five seconds of knocking on her door, police were inside and forcing her into handcuffs.

“What’s going on? What’s going on? What’s going on? What’s going on? Can somebody please tell me please? Oh my gosh,” a woman can be heard saying in the video.

It was absolute mayhem inside Jackson’s house just after midnight on Thursday, after Jackson says sheriff’s officers forced their way inside her apartment without a warrant and took her down to her kitchen floor with force.

“They literally slung me on the ground. One police officer kneed me on my right side while I was on the ground,” Jackson told News4JAX.

Jackson said it all started with a knock on the door. JSO officers asked her if she was Mrs. Cooper, and Jackson said she told the officer she wasn’t Mrs. Cooper twice. She said she then tried to shut her front door.

″I got ready to close the door, and it was stopped by the officer’s foot, and all the other officers bum-rushed right through here,” Jackson said.

At one point during the scuffle, a JSO officer is heard saying, “We are trying to figure out what’s going on as well.”

Jackson is later heard asking members of her family to run and get her photo identification.

Jackson said JSO officers eventually took her out of her house in handcuffs and placed her in the back of a squad car where they questioned her. She said officers didn’t read her her rights or tell her why she was being detained.

“Once I got inside the car and the officer had four pictures of this girl they were looking for, and out of all the pictures, we don’t look alike. Skin color or hair color. Hers was more red,” she said.

Jackson said 30 minutes later police let her go and told her it was a case of mistaken identity because of her hair color.

She said one JSO officer said he was sorry, but she said her family is still traumatized by what happened.

Jackson said she want changes.

“That they stop it, that they stop brutalizing people like they are doing. Communicate with people instead of the first thing you want to do is put your hands on them and slam them on the ground,” Jackson said.

News4JAX sent two videos of the incident to JSO and asked several questions, including if the officers had a warrant and if Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters had a response to the video.

JSO said the incident is being administratively reviewed and added it could not comment on the incident while that review is ongoing.