Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30′s is dead after a crash involving his motorcycle and a pickup truck took place near the St. Johns Town Center.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was heading west on Town Center Parkway when he was hit by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, that was turning right onto Town Center Parkway from St. Johns Bluff Road South.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

JSO says this is the 60th traffic death in Duval County this year.

Westbound lanes on Town Center Parkway, just east of St. Johns luff Road South, will stay closed for a couple of more hours.