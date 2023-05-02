Bystander flags down bailiff after spotting man with gunshot wound on downtown sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bystander walking on Ashley Street near Clay Street downtown spotted a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The bystander then flagged down a JSO bailiff who was walking to the courthouse, and the bailiff called JSO dispatch to report it at about 6:45 a.m.

When rescue personnel responded, along with officers, they found the man had died and had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are looking for any witnesses and surveillance video and need help from the public, Sgt. Josh Catir said.

“We’re out here today because we strongly urge anybody that doesn’t want to talk to the police and have people see us, please come forward by contacting our non-emergency number, or as always you can go through CrimeStoppers,” Catir said.

Anyone with information can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Another unrelated shooting was reported five minutes early to JSO at a location about 2 miles north in Brentwood.