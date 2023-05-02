Woman found dead next to car in Brentwood, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found fatally shot Tuesday morning on Boulevard Street in the Brentwood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Josh Catir said police were called about 6:40 a.m. by someone who was walking in the area and found the woman unconscious lying next to the car.

Rescue personnel determined she had at least one gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit are going door-to-door in the area looking for any witnesses or surveillance video.

Catir said ShotSpotter noted a gunshot in the area just before 1 a.m., and investigators are working to determine if that was related.

Catir said there are no suspects or motive, and investigators need help from the public.

“Unfortunately, some people just do not want to talk to us in the community because other people see them talking, so that’s why we’re here today to ask you to please come forward,” Catir said.

He said anyone with information can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Another unrelated shooting was reported five minutes later to JSO at a location about 2 miles south in downtown Jacksonville.