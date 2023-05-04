What question do you have for Mary Baer and/or John Gaughan?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By now you may have heard that both Mary Baer and John Gaughan are retiring from Channel 4 after 30 years. John and Mary started within months of each other in 1992.

Mary Baer came to Jacksonville after working as a news anchor and reporter in Columbus, Ohio. She started her television career at KTVL in her hometown of Medford, Oregon. Mary is a graduate of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism.

John Gaughan came to Jacksonville after working as the Chief Meteorologist at WFTV in Orlando. He attended the University of Maryland and was an intern at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. John landed his first on-air job as Chief Meteorologist at WOLO television in Columbia, S.C.

READ: Mary’s memoir after 30 years at WJXT | John’s memoir after 30 years at WJXT

Both are retiring from WJXT-4 on May 31, 2023. But before that happens, we want to know what questions you have for Mary Baer and/or John Gaughan. We will ask them your questions directly and share their answers on Channel 4, News4JAX.com and on News4JAX+.

Fill out the form below and let us know what questions you have for Mary and John!