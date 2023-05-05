Man arrested in South Carolina, accused of fatally shooting industrial worker in December

Payne Johnson was arrest March 1 in South Carolina in connection to December fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than four months later, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man connected to a December shooting at a Tallyrand business.

JSO said Friday that Payne Johnson Jr., 70, was arrested on March 1 and charged with murder following the shooting death of Philip Hetzner, 67.

Back on Dec. 4, Hetzner was found shot to death at a local business on Wigmore Street. According to police, someone came to check on the work that he was hired to complete when he was found dead.

Hetzner’s daughter told News4JAX he was preparing to officiant her wedding in August. Madison Hetzner said he was at work on his day off when he was fatally shot.

Just days after the shooting, investigators released photos that included a silver Honda, asking the community for help to identify a possible shooter.

Investigators said Johnson was located and arrested in Spartanburg, South Carolina by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson was extradited to Jacksonville.