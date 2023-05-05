St. Augustine British pub rolls out royal treatment for coronation of King Charles III

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first one to ever be televised in 1953, and now King Charles III’s ceremony will be streamed, tweeted and broadcast on TikTok.

An authentic British pub in St. Augustine has waited decades for this historic moment.

Ann Dyke, the owner of the Kings Head British Pub in St Augustine, said she watched that first televised coronation in 1953 when Charles’ mother was crowned.

“I saw that coronation on a tiny little TV, which was about 12 inches and in black-and-white,” said Dyke, who grew up just outside of London and moved to the U.S. a little over 30 years ago.

Dyke said witnessing history like this always means a lot to her because there is no guarantee it would happen in someone’s lifetime. It leaves her with vivid memories.

“Being a little girl, [I remember] the crowds,” Dyke said. “There were so many people everywhere. You would have street parties so that everybody in the street could have a table in the middle of the street. They would bring food, there would be balloons, music, dancing, and drinking at every street.”

Dyke has her expectations and curiosities for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in their new roles, including the possibility of condensing the Royal family.

“I think he will be a good king,” she said. “I think he has some great ideas. He is very much into conserving the planet, and he does a lot for the country. I think he will be very firm about what is going to happen and try to pull in the reigns like we all have to do. Every one of us has had to change the way we live. I think it is exactly the same with the Royal family.”

The pub opened 30 years ago and it’s known for hosting celebrations of Royal events, including the upcoming historic coronation.

“When the fair comes to town, you are going nuts and go to the fair,” Dyke said. “It is that kind of excitement on a much, much bigger scale.”

The Kings Head is the only authentic British Pub in the area. Dyke plans to host an English Afternoon Cream Tea Saturday after the coronation.

The menu includes traditional food, like egg and cress sandwiches, scones and a choice of cake.

Dyke said the king’s coronation will be a magnificent spectacle, filled with pageantry.

“Everybody is just going to be sort of upbeat and happy,” Dyke said. “There are not going to be any glum faces. Everybody’s going to be talking to people that they have never seen before. You never see that anywhere. I guarantee you would not find one man who is out of step. It is mesmerizing to see those soldiers marching and also the horses. They seem to know they are on parade, too.”

Dyke said the ambiance of the setting at the pub contributes to the experience since they cannot be in London.

“We have a carpet on the floor and it is quiet,” she said. “You do not have loud music banging in your ear so you can talk to people. We sell British beer.”

Dyke said anyone interested in coming to Saturday’s British cream tea needs to make a reservation.

You can call the pub at: 904-823-9787.

The tea will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., which is after the coronation.