LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Brooksville flight academy

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Monday morning in Brooksville.

Gov. DeSantis will speak alongside Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson at the American Aviation Flight Academy at 10 a.m.

The governor could use the opportunity to sign three bills he received Monday including:

  • CS/CS/SB 258 – Prohibited Applications on Government-Issued Devices
  • CS/CS/SB 264 – Interests of Foreign Countries
  • CS/CS/SB 846 – Agreements of Education Entities with Foreign Entities

You can watch the news conference live by clicking the video player above.

