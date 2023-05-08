LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference at Brooksville flight academy

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Monday morning in Brooksville.

Gov. DeSantis will speak alongside Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson at the American Aviation Flight Academy at 10 a.m.

The governor could use the opportunity to sign three bills he received Monday including:

CS/CS/SB 258 – Prohibited Applications on Government-Issued Devices

CS/CS/SB 264 – Interests of Foreign Countries

CS/CS/SB 846 – Agreements of Education Entities with Foreign Entities

