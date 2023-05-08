Announcement coming soon? All eyes on DeSantis after legislative session ends

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. DeSantis oversight board of Disney World has voted to claw back authority over the companys theme park properties. The vote Wednesday, April 26, 2023, by the governors appointees voids a last-minute deal that placed control of theme park design and construction decisions Disneys hands. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Now that Florida’s legislative session is over, all eyes are on Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has said he plans to decide whether to run for president in 2024 “relatively soon.”

The governor does not appear to be in any rush to make an announcement.

On Friday, while marking the end of the state legislative session, DeSantis shrugged off concerns that it was taking him too long to announce whether he’s running for president. He said that doesn’t bother him.

“We’ll get on that relatively soon,” DeSantis said. “I mean, there’s just, you know, you either gotta put up or shut up on that as well. So, we’ll see.”

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are already treating DeSantis as if he’s a candidate.

Make America Great Again, Inc., a Trump-aligned super PAC, has spent about $8.6 million on ads going after DeSantis.

Current GOP primary polls show Trump leading DeSantis by a healthy margin.

A super PAC supporting DeSantis, Never Back Down, spent more than $10 million on ads over the past few weeks, surpassing more than $9 million in total ad spending from MAGA Inc., according to AdImpact, which tracks political advertising.

Almost all of the $10 million spent in support of DeSantis went toward positive ads, running nationally and in early nominating states.

The ads highlight DeSantis’ family story, his handling of the pandemic and his criticism of what he calls the “woke mob.”

This week, DeSantis is meeting with dozens of wealthy fundraisers at the Florida governor’s mansion.

Outside of connecting with donors, DeSantis’ allies are seeking to introduce him to Republican primary voters on more personal and favorable terms.

This comes after visiting several important early-primary states and an international tour, which are all trademarks of a politician preparing to launch a presidential campaign.

DeSantis was in Wisconsin on Saturday.

“So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we achieved shows Republicans can win again,” DeSantis said.

If DeSantis does announce he’s running for president, Florida lawmakers have cleared the way for him to do so without resigning by exempting candidates for president or vice president from the state’s “resign-to-run” law.

His travel records would also be protected.