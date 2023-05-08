Turnout around 13% entering last week of early voting in Duval County; 37% turnout expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is now into the second week of early voting and turnout so far is around 13%.

That might seem low but it is actually double the turnout than it was this time in March for the first election.

News4JAX has been talking to those who are choosing not to vote and to voters as to what is bringing them to the polls.

Voter Ruth Nelson said she votes in every election.

“I have not missed any election since I started voting, which has been many, many, many moons ago. But there are many issues here and a lot of things going on in the city of Jacksonville,” Nelson said.

Lamar Clements said he is not voting in this election.

“It’s not even really standing out to me right now. So both candidates are not even where I’m at right now,” Clements said.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Clements response is something that does not sit well with him

“I can’t understand why people don’t vote. This is the most important race in the city. And that’s the mayor’s race,” Hogan said.

News4JAX was at various early voting sites, and for a Monday, there were crowds. Hogan said the turnout this weekend was better than expected.

“We had a great weekend as far as early voting is concerned. So that shows a little more attention and activity going on with the voters. And we’re hoping we’re going to reach that 37% mark,” he said.

And News4jax looked back to 2015 in the mayor race between Democrat and incumbent Alvin Brown and Republican Lenny Curry. At the end of that election when Curry won … there was about a 37 % turnout.