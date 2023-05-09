Family marks 2 years since 13-year-old’s death with Tristyn Bailey Strong Remembrance

‘It’s devastating’: St. Johns County residents open up about impact of Tristyn Bailey’s murder on community

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Tristyn Bailey’s family will again mark the day of her death with a community gathering Tuesday night in St. Johns -- but this year they will do it knowing her killer has been sentenced to life in prison.

The murder of the 13-year-old competitive cheerleader rocked the entire St. Johns County community, and many have continued to mourn with her family as they sought justice against her killer, Aiden Fucci.

Earlier this year, Fucci, now 16, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to brutally stabbing Tristyn more than 100 times in the woods in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood.

Fucci was sentenced to life in prison in March. His mother, Crystal Smith, is still awaiting trial on a charge of tampering with evidence in the case. She’s accused of washing blood out of her son’s jeans after he killed Tristyn.

Smith has a hearing in court Tuesday -- the same day the Bailey family will be honoring the memory of their youngest child with a memorial at Veterans Park.

“Tristyn, I wanted to let you know we are so extremely proud of the person that you were in your time here,” her father, Forrest Bailey, said, reading a message to his ate daughter after the family witnessed Fucci’s sentencing.

The Tristyn Bailey Strong Remembrance begins at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park, 1332 Veterans Pkwy, St. Johns.

You can donate to the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation her family started in honor of her.

The family is hosting the remembrance gathering “to help inspire smiles as great as her spirit.”

Kona Ice will donate 100 kiddie size treats and 30% of all other Kona Ice purchases will go to the Tristyn Bailey Memorial Foundation.