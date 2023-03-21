Sentencing hearing begins Tuesday for Aiden Fucci in murder of Tristyn Bailey

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – More than 22 months after 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found stabbed to death on May 9, 2021, in Durbin Crossing, the sentencing hearing begins Tuesday for her killer.

Aiden Fucci, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to killing his schoolmate in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day in 2021, will face a judge over the next several days before learning his fate later this week.

Because Fucci is a juvenile, he is not eligible for the death penalty and his sentencing hearing will not involve a jury.

The sentencing hearing, which will be streamed live on News4JAX and News4JAX+, will include victim impact statements on Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m. The defense will present its case starting Wednesday. An undercover officer and several juveniles will be testifying during the hearing over the next several days, and News4JAX will not be showing their faces, so their testimony will be audio only.

Hundreds of pages of victim impact statements have already been sent to Judge R. Lee Smith on behalf of Tristyn’s family. They give new insight into just how much of an emotional toll Tristyn’s death has had on the entire St. Johns County community.

Before the sentencing hearing, Smith had to address several last-minute defense motions.

The first motion said the defense anticipates the state calling witnesses to testify to allegations of Fucci’s behavior while in jail. According to jail reports, the teenager got into fights and threatened to kill inmates, corrections officers and their families. The defense argued that Fucci hasn’t been tried or convicted for any of his behavior in jail.

Another motion wanted to prohibit state witnesses from mentioning alleged prior bad acts. The motion said those were mostly documented in school and never resulted in an arrest. The motion reminded the court that Fucci has no prior arrests or convictions.

For the alleged prior bad acts in school and in jail, Smith reminded both sides during Monday’s hearing that there’s no jury and that he’s going to decide what weight to give those events as they are raised in the sentencing hearing.

And in the last motion, the defense said it wanted to prohibit testimony from Dr. Gregory Prichard, a state-picked psychologist. The defense chose not to bring up mental health testimony, but if the court denied this motion, the defense said that it would be obligated to call an expert in rebuttal of Prichard. The motion said his testimony would lack proper foundation because Prichard never did an in-person evaluation of Fucci, so his opinions would be “unduly prejudicial.”

During Monday’s hearing, Smith said that he will allow Prichard to testify, and Fucci’s lawyer said she will now also have a psychologist testify. So forensic psychologist Dr. Steven Bloomfield could be called in rebuttal of what the state’s psychologist will say. Neither has done an in-person evaluation of Fucci.

Bailey’s body was found in the woods near a retention pond at the end of a cul-de-sac, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood where Bailey also lived.

Fucci, who was 14 at the time of the murder, was arrested in the early morning hours of the next day.

Fucci initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea last month, minutes before jury selection was set to begin in his trial.