Baptist South nurse accused of sending naked pictures, video from patient’s phone to himself

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A nurse at Baptist South is accused of taking a patient’s phone and sending nude pictures and videos stored on the phone to himself, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report said the incident was caught on hospital surveillance video.

The nurse, 33-year-old Luke Waski, is charged with video voyeurism and sexual cyber harassment. It’s unclear if he’s still employed at the hospital, but the conditions of his bail prohibit him from returning to the hospital.

This all started when a woman still lying in her hospital bed asked her assigned nurse, identified as Waski, to call someone from her phone to let them know she was OK. The woman unlocked the phone and handed it to him, according to the report.

He made the call she requested, then left her room with the phone, the report said.

Moments later, she got a notice on her Apple Watch that text messages were sent from her phone, which included nude photos and a video, the report said.

According to the report, surveillance video showed Waski with the phone and his attempt to return it by hiding it between blankets he carried into the room.

When the woman checked, she found new messages in the “recently deleted” section of her phone, the report said.

The report said the phone number that received the messages matched the number the hospital has on file for Waski.

News4JAX has reached out to Baptist South for comment and to confirm Waski’s employment status. We’re waiting to hear back.

Court records show Waski is due in court for arraignment next week.