Want to go to some high-profile live concerts for just $25? You can!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Summertime means concerts and live events for a lot of us...and now, we can get quite a deal on tickets.

Live Nation is offering tickets for just $25 starting today, May 10 through Tuesday, May 16. Tickets are for select events and for what they call “concert week” events at Live Nation.

Some of the shows in Jacksonville include: My Morning Jacket, Charlie Puth, Logic, James Taylor, Sam Hunt, Justin Aldean and many others.

This offer is for concerts across the country, so if you want to combine a vacation with your concert, you can do that too!

To get this $25 special, you’d better get to it, because it’s only a week long!