15 cars burned in tow lot fire in Regency

The scene of the tow lot fire on Lee Road early Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fifteen cars were burned Thursday morning in a fire at a tow lot on Lee Road in the Regency area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire is suspicious, and the fire marshal and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The city’s biohazard team is also at the scene because of hazardous runoff from putting out the fire, JFRD said.

This fire is not far from a school bus depot that also caught on fire last month, leaving two people injured.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s fire.