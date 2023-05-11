Florida nonprofit distributes food in Jacksonville area Saturday

A volunteer loads food into a car at a Farm Share distribution in Jacksonville.

PALATKA, Fla. – Florida’s leading food nonprofit, Farm Share, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday, May 12, at 9 a.m.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at Jenkins Middle School.

Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

To find a food pantry near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

More information:

Event: 76 Strong Free Food Distribution

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Jenkins Middle School, 1100 N 19th St, Palatka, FL 32177