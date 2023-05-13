1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing that stemmed from earlier altercation: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men walked into Ascension’s St. Vincent’s Hospital in Riverside with stab wounds early Saturday morning.

One of the men was treated and released, JSO said. The other man died from his injuries.

Police said the two men were part of an earlier altercation on Arques Road in the Normandy Village area of the city where officers were called. JSO said several parties have been detained and are being questioned.

Police said the people they have detained are known to each other. JSO is still wanting to find more witnesses.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.