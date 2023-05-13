Nearly 3 years after beloved hairstyle was gunned down at gas station, family still seeking answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother is continuing to push for justice after her daughter was murdered nearly three years ago.

Brittany Matthews, a beloved hairstylist, was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station on Edgewood Avenue in August 2020.

The 31-year-old’s mother, Alfreda Matthews, said there haven’t been any new leads in her daughter’s case, and the family still wants justice.

“There is no expiration date on grief in the loss of a child. You just have to take it day by day,” Matthews said.

Investigators said a man pulled up in a silver Nissan Rouge, got out and fired several shots into Matthew’s car. Then, he drove off.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the car the gunman drove and released images of a man and woman who were considered persons of interest.

Still, no arrests have been made.

When Matthew’s mother received the phone call that her daughter was shot, she said it was an unrealistic feeling.

“That it wasn’t real. That it just wasn’t real. It still doesn’t seem real,” Matthews said. “It is my prayer for loose tongues, you know, that someone will finally speak up, and not be afraid, and just tell what happened to my child.”

Matthews said her daughter aspired to become a celebrity hairstylist.

“I’m never going up. In time so I can never give up nothing. Not as long as I got breath in me, I can’t,” Matthews said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re urged to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. There is a 9,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.