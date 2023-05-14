One man sent to hospital after shooting in Eastside, at least 50 shell casings found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the leg Saturday in Jacksonville’s Eastside neighborhood.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were sent to East 1st Street and Franklin Street around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. That’s where they found a man in his 20′s shot.

While at the scene they also found at least 50 shell casings.

JSO says 3 empty cars, 2 apartments, a house, and a JTB bus that was in transit were all hit by gunfire.

No one else was hurt.

Police believe there’s more than one suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.