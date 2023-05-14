USS Orleck aims for ‘soft re-opening’ Wednesday at new location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is re-opening at its new permanent home soon at Shipyards West in downtown Jacksonville.

There is a chance that it can happen as soon as this Wednesday, May 17.

Jim Webb is the executive director of the Jacksonville Naval Museum and says the Orleck is aiming to have what is being called a “soft opening” this Wednesday, but there are some important steps that need to happen first.

“Staff can get on the ship via the pier,” Webb said. “But we do not find that that is a good way to get on the ship for people randomly coming up.”

A metal piece called the brow will connect to a wooden ramp to allow people to get on and off the Orleck.

A hinge needs to be welded onto the brow, which will then be applied to the ramp.

There will also be a few changes when it does open, including visitors being charged between $5 to $15 for admission.

“We have been working nonstop for decades to get the ship here,” Webb said. “Every day we are cleaning up another compartment or fixing something or improving something.”

Webb says if the soft opening is delayed for any reason beyond Wednesday, the ultimate goal is to have a grand re-opening Memorial Day weekend, at the latest. There will be activities planned throughout the weekend starting on Friday, May 26.

The ship moved to the Shipyards to what is going to be a new museum district in early April. The rea will be called Southwest Shipyards Park in early April.

When the USS Orleck first got to Jacksonville, it was docked about half-mile up the river outside the Hyatt Regency for more than a year.

Webb says he is just happy the USS Orleck can be a part of Jacksonville’s history.

“She has a lot of stories to tell, and we are glad to be here to be able to help tell those stories,” he said.

More than 35,000 people have visited the USS Orleck since it arrived in Jacksonville from Texas in March 2022. It was a move that cost a little more than $2 million.

The warship is the most decorated post-World War II ship. It fought in the Korean, Vietnam and Cold War periods.