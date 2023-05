Jakari Mills, 25, arrested and charged with second degree murder, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Jakari Mills ,25, on March 15 and charged him in connection with a murder that happened a month earlier.

On February 15, a man was found shot on Amazon Avenue in the Biltmore neighborhood, according to JSO. He died at the hospital.

Mills was already incarcerated on other charges at the time of the arrest, according to JSO.

He’s been charged with second degree murder.