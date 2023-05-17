City offers condolences to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry after death of father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville announced the passing of Mayor Lenny Curry’s father, Roy. The announcement Wednesday said his death was an “unexpected loss.”

The city issued this statement:

“The City of Jacksonville extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Lenny Curry and his family on the unexpected loss of his father, Mr. Roy Curry. No matter what, Mayor Curry has always put family first. The thoughts and prayers of all of us at the City of Jacksonville remain with Mayor Curry, First Lady Molly, Boyd, Brooke, and Bridget as they navigate this sad loss.”

The statement did not include Roy Curry’s age or cause of death.

Channel 4 would also like to send condolences to Mayor Curry and his family.