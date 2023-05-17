Jacksonville man, 28, claimed $2 million top prize from $10 scratch-off

A 28-year-old man from Jacksonville just joined the seven-figures club and all it took was a lucky lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the man purchased his winning ticket from FCE (Daily’s and Daily’s Dash) in Mandarin, located off San Jose Boulevard.

He played the $10 scratch-off game “FLORIDA 100X THE CASH” and won $2 million dollars. The winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,390,000.00 after taxes.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.43.