The new LaSalle Street pump station is expected to ease San Marco’s longtime flooding issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Construction is finally underway for the long-awaited Lasalle Street pump station.

On Wednesday, the City of Jacksonville, the Public Works Department, Haskell, and A&E Engineering held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new construction site in San Marco.

Over the years, San Marco has gained a reputation for massive flooding.

According to the city leaders, San Marco’s geography is shaped like a bowl, which means that it is very difficult for rainwater that collects in the middle of the neighborhood to flow out to the river.

The Director of Project Development with the Haskell Company, the Jacksonville based construction company working on the project, says the new pump station will help pump the excess water back into the St. John’s River.

“It will not eliminate all the flooding; it will significantly improve the conditions here. If it’s a foot or two you’re probably bringing it down to six inches,” said Joe Kantor the Director of Project Development.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma hit Jacksonville and left San Marco streets covered in water with nowhere to go.

Nearly six years later…flooding is still a major concern even without a major storm pummeling through the region.

Sharon Maszy lived in San Marco for 27 years and says it’s awful just after heavy rain.

“Well, you can’t drive down the street after a big rain. I’m sure a lot of the neighbors that lived on these streets are trapped,” said Sharon Maszy.

Nancy Cunningham is fairly new to San Marco; she has only lived here for about three years.

In that short time, she says she saw multiple businesses leave the area because of the constant floods.

“A lot of the businesses have gone under because of the flooding… they cannot stay here because of it,’ said Nancy Cunningham.

While the new pump isn’t putting a complete end to flooding, both residents believe it’s a step in the right direction.

“This is very encouraging; this is a good thing,” said Sharon Maszy.

“Another pump station can only help the situation,” said Nancy Cunningham.

The Lasalle Street Pump is just one of a series of planned improvements in the San Marco area.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2024.