JTA bus crossing Downtown intersection caught in crossfire of gunshots, no injuries: JSO

JSO said this is the second time in a week a bus has been struck at the same intersection

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JTA bus caught in crossfire in downtown Jacksonville (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus carrying between 10 to 20 passengers was hit by gunfire Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said an altercation involving three people at the intersection of Market and Beaver Streets led to several shots ringing out. Three bullets hit the passing JTA bus.

No one was hit by the gunfire, JSO said.

All three people are in custody.

JSO also said another JTA bus was hit by gunfire Saturday at the same intersection. No one was injured in that incident.

JSO stressed that neither bus was targeted and that the incidents are unrelated, just “pure coincidence.”

