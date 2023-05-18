Woman arrested after using dating app to set up St. Johns County home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and two other people were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a home invasion in St. Johns County. Deputies say the incident took place over the weekend.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim of the home invasion was set up by a woman he met through an online dating app.

Sierra Kennedy, 22, of Clermont Florida, another woman, and a man were all taken into custody in Orange County after deputies said the trio ditched their SUV in a wooded area. According to authorities, the SUV was a get-away vehicle used during a Sunday night home invasion.

The arrest warrant affidavit states the victim met Kennedy through an online dating app and invited her to his St. Johns County home. The affidavit also states that after an hour of Kennedy and the victim enjoying drinks, someone knocked at the door. The victim told investigators that Kennedy told him the man at the door was her abusive ex-boyfriend. Kennedy reportedly opened the door and allowed a masked man armed with a handgun to come inside.

The victim gave the gunman $500 from his wallet, but it was not enough.

According to the affidavit, both Kennedy and the gunman demanded the victim transfer additional money through a Venmo account. While the victim was initiating the money transfer, he received a phone call from a neighbor and reportedly told the neighbor he needed help. That’s when according to the victim, the gunman grabbed the phone from his hands before leaving the home with Kennedy and riding away in a silver SUV.

In addition to cash, the alleged thieves also stole a computer and two cell phones from the victim’s house.

The following day, Kennedy was identified through a photo lineup. Then on Tuesday, a warrant was obtained for her arrest.

On the night of the home invasion, Kennedy posted a selfie pic on her Facebook page that showed her having dark-colored hair. Based on the time stamp, that picture was posted about an hour after the home invasion. Then on Tuesday, she posted a new selfie pic, but this time her hair was red.