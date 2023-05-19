Former North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Yulee following suspected road rage incident

YULEE, Fla. – A suspected road rage event involving a gun has led to the arrest of a man who several years ago, was a suspect in a North Carolina murder case.

Divine McLeod, 28, of Linden North Carolina was arrested in Yulee after a traffic stop turned into a foot chase.

According to the arrest report, Nassau County deputies were dispatched to Interstate 95 about one mile from the State Road 200 exit in reference to a driver in a red Toyota Prius pulling a gun on another motorist.

While en route to the call, a deputy located a vehicle matching the description of McLeod’s vehicle at a BP gas station on State Road 200 near I-95.

The driver, who was later identified as McCleod was ordered out of the car. The report states that despite verbal orders to get out, McLeod ignored the orders as more deputies arrived on the scene.

Deputies physically pulled McLeod from his car as he held tight to a bag, the report stated.

According to the report, McLeod continued to resist the deputies and was tased as they attempted to take him into custody. The report states that after McLeod was placed in handcuffs and was being walked to a patrol unit, he managed to break free of their grasp and lead deputies on a foot chase across State Road 200 before he fell in the median and was eventually caught.

When deputies searched the bag McCleod was clutching, they reportedly found two loaded handguns and marijuana inside, the report said.

One of the handguns that were inside the bag was reported stolen out of Ocala. When deputies search McLeod’s car, they located a third handgun in the passenger seat. According to the arrest report, all three guns were within reach to be used at any time.

The arrest report states that the suspected road rage incident started when McLeod cut off another driver while in traffic on I-95. Then, McLeod reportedly pulled up next to the driver’s vehicle and pointed a gun at the person, and said, “I will shoot you.”

McLeod was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of illegally concealing a firearm, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of marijuana possession.

Back in 2017, McLeod was one of three suspects charged with murder in Cumberland County North Carolina following a drug deal that turned deadly.

According to investigators in that case, McLeod and two other suspects showed up at the victim’s house to purchase marijuana. But one of the men shot and killed the victim inside the house.

After the three suspects were arrested, McLeod made a deal with the prosecutors to turn on the other two suspects. In return for this testimony, the murder charge against McLeod was reduced to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery. McCleod was sentenced to four years in prison and got credit for the year and seven months he stayed in jail awaiting trial. According to the North Carolina Dept. of Correction, McLeod was released from prison in 2020.