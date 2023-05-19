Naval Station Mayport hosts ‘RESET’ event alongside Wounded Warrior Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy Wounded Warrior “RESET” event began in Jacksonville Thursday.

The event — held from May 18 to May 20 — welcomed enrolled Navy Wounded Warriors and their caregivers to a unique opportunity to RESET – Recreation, Employment, Support, Education, and Transition.

The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department and Naval Station Mayport partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to provide support through activities aimed at “catering to the specific needs of wounded warriors, their caregivers, and their families,” according to a release.

Participants have a list of activities planned including a family beach party, family color run, bowling, and bingo.

Jim Furyk, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, was at Windy Harbor Golf Club Friday and helped with golf lessons. An ESPORTS Tournament was held at the Beacon afterward.

Members of the Navy ESPORTS Team, Goats & Glory, paired with wounded warriors to participate in the first-ever Navy ESPORTS Wounded Warrior Tournament. These experiences are tailored to promote camaraderie, resilience, and support among the participating families.

“We are proud to collaborate with Navy Wounded Warrior and the Wounded Warrior Project to provide resources and recreational opportunities for their enrollees, their caregivers, and their families,” said Vanessa Ogletree, Community Recreation Director. “Together, we strive to enrich the lives of these brave service members during their recovery and transition, and show our unwavering support for our heroes, their caregivers, and their families.”