2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-10

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – 2 people are in the hospital, after colliding head-on on Interstate 10 near Hammond Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD responded to the crash which happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash report says one driver was traveling west on I-10 but was in the eastbound lanes.

That vehicle then crashed into a second vehicle that was driving in the right direction, according to the report.

The second vehicle immediately caught fire, but the driver was pulled to safety by motorists at the scene.

That driver is currently in critical condition, JFRD says.

It’s unclear why the driver of the first vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction.

According to the report, the driver of the first vehicle is in serious condition.