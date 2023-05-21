Man arrested in Glynn County murder of 52-year-old woman

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of 52-year-old Dawn Newbauer.

According to GCPD, officers responded to shots fired call around 1:09 a.m. in the parking lot of the Retreat Village Shopping Plaza in St. Simons Island.

When officers arrived, they found Newbauer suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Glynn County Fire Rescue attempted immediate lifesaving efforts, but Newbauer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence found at the scene led the GCPD to identify Easterling as a person of interest. Easterling also had a prior connection to the Newbauer.

The GCPD continued their investigation and obtained several search warrants that resulted in significant evidence being found, including a firearm that is believed to be linked to the crime.

Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including felony murder.

Easterling is currently being held at the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the GCPD urges anyone with relevant information to contact Silent Witness at (912)-264-1333