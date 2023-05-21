Police investigating woman shot in arm while driving on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot while driving along Blanding Boulevard Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Blanding Boulevard and Interstate 295 in reference to a woman shot.

Upon the investigation, officers learned that the woman was driving north on Blanding when someone in an unknown vehicle began shooting at her vehicle and then left the area.

Police said several shots rang out with at least one striking the woman in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to JSO, the woman and the shooter do know each other and this was not a random incident.

Police located the suspected shooter at a home and brought them into custody but no charges have been filed.

If you have any information, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-844-TIPS.