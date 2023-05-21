Sheriff T.K. Waters continues to bridge the gap between police, community with 4th neighborhood walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters hit the streets for the fourth time this year to show his commitment to community policing.

Officers walked around Hogan Road and Ruby Drive East and West Saturday as a continued effort to connect with the community.

The residents said they enjoyed seeing Waters and others in their neighborhood because it was a great chance for them to make their voices and concerns heard.

“I think it’s great that he’s getting out and supporting the people,” Mark Barrett said.

The group of law enforcement officers knocked on several doors, speaking to people one-on-one.

Barrett said in the past, he’s called the police about car break-ins and a drug house that has since been shut down.

Waters said the community expressed concerns about speeding, loose pets and drug issues.

“A lot of times, we put a lot of emphasis on violence, which is a problem, right? But the small things like loose pets, if we address those things, people know that we’re listening to them,” Waters said. “I think it’s very important for us to do that.”

Waters also said he hopes to get more people in the community involved in the walks going forward.

“The more engagement we have in our community, the more trust you build, the best city we have overall,” Waters said.